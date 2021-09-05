Summer warmth is the theme as we roll into the Labor Day holiday!

Happy Sunday!

We're hanging on to Saturday's heat with most areas waking up warmer than average. Our normal overnight low for this time of year is 56, so starting the day at 66 for Seattle gives us a head start to reach highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will slowly clear out to give us some late afternoon/evening sunshine. The sun will set at 7:41pm and it should be another pretty one for sure!

By tomorrow, Labor Day, a ridge of high pressure will build north into the area from the Great Basin. This set up will keep us dry and warm through most of the work week ahead. There is a chance for thunderstorms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a strong disturbance in the upper atmosphere swings through. Otherwise, skies will feature plenty of blue with highs peeking into the upper 70s to near 80 before cooling off towards the end of the week.

Tonight some showers may develop over the mountains, mainly the Cascades with some sprinkles for the western foothills as well.

Overnight lows fall into the low to upper 50s around the region under mostly cloudy conditions.

By mid-day Monday we'll see mostly sunny skies overhead! What a nice Labor Day on tap! Enjoy and don't forget the sunblock and sunglasses! Highs near 75.

Overall, a pleasant week ahead. Highs hanging in the 70s inland with 60s at the coast.

The Mariners are back home Friday to open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Roof open! #GoMariners

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast