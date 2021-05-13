Summer warmth continues as we push into the weekend!

Happy Thursday!

Highs soar above normal into the upper 60s to low 70s up and down the I-5 corridor today! Those highs feel more like the start of summer rather than spring!

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s with Seattle landing at 60.

The next three days look fantastic! Our good friend "High Pressure" will build in over the region blocking out potential weather systems from moving into Washington. The trend is warm and dry through the start of next week and then our ridge will weakens allowing a chance of showers to return.

Friday morning, we expect fewer clouds as we get going, except for the coast patchy fog develops. By mid-day temperatures will push again above the average of 66 for this time of year. Don't forget to apply sunscreen and keep the sunglasses handy as you will need them through the weekend too.

Highs hang in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday before cooling off some with a weak marine push late Sunday into Monday morning. As early as Monday night we could see a few showers coming our way and by Tuesday early showers will become widespread by lunch time. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

Showers will become scattered as we push into Wednesday and by Thursday we should see only a few spotty showers. Highs both days well below average only in the low 60s. Those temps will feel pretty chilly for most after living through 70-degree days.

Have a great day! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

