Summer warmth arrives before we even kick off the season

Gorgeous conditions throughout the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and especially welcomed changes after unsettled weather yesterday.

High temps on Wednesday landed right near our seasonal average of 71 for the Central Sound with upper 60s at the coast and North Sound.

If you like today's clear skies you'll love tomorrow's! Highs will soar above normal into the mid to upper 70s for the metro area with slightly warmer highs for the South Sound. This all thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure that will hang with us through the end of the workweek. And as we push into the final weekend of Spring an upper ridge will strengthen and our air mass will continue to warm into next week. Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s to near 90 for some!

The warmth right on cue to kick off Summer and Father's day! The new season officially begins at 8:31p in our time zone. Solstice is Latin for "Sun Standing" and the sun will arc through the same spot in our northern skies for several days and from the 18th to the 25th. Seattle has our longest days of the year during that time period. Give or take a few seconds-- each day is about 15 hours and 59 minutes long!

Monday potentially could be the hottest day of the year for some spots around Western Washington! Enjoy!

Have a great night!

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

