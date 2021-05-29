Summer time temperatures continue as we close out May!

What a beautiful weekend we have on tap! Highs soaring the upper 60s to low to mid 70s for Western WA.

Overnight lows will land near average in the upper 40s to near 50 except for spots like Shelton, Olympia and Lacey who will sit in the mid 40s. Clouds will roll in early Sunday with some areas of patchy fog at the coast and inland.

For the next 4 days dry conditions will continue with above average highs too! Normal for this time of year is 69. We are watching a weak front that may brush the NW WA Coast dropping a few showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Highs Sunday will jump a few degrees into the mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Perfect weather for outdoor sporting events. Sunday the Mariners are home again with first pitch at 1:10pm, then down the road at 4pm the OL Reign kick off at Cheney Stadium and finally at Lumen Field the undefeated Sounders FC host Austin FC at 6:30pm.

Memorial Day is warm! High land in the upper 70s with even warmer days ahead in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Then our ridge finally starts to break down opening the door for a few Spring showers to find their way back into the region as we close out the week and move into the first weekend of June!

Have a great holiday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast