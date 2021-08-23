Summer sunshine returns for a few days before cooling off with a slight chance for some sprinkles. drizzle

Plenty of summer sunshine today across the region. Highs were a little slow out of the gate today, landing on the cool side.

We'll feel a bit cool overnight as well. With mostly clear skies lows will fall below average in the mid 40s to low 50s. Places like, Shelton, Lacey, Olympia and through the Chehalis Valley will see overnight around 45. Brr! Might need to add an extra blanket back into the mix for more cozy sleeping conditions.

If you like what you saw Monday, then you'll love Tuesday and Wednesday. Our Fall like temperatures will climb back up into the normal zone again with highs topping out in the upper 70s. The average seasonal high for this time of year is 70.

The return of summer like weather all thanks to high pressure aloft. But as the ridge breaks down a couple of weak disturbances will move inland allowing for a chance of a few scattered showers here and there… mainly at the Coast and over the Olympics and Cascades. If rain finds the metro area it will be very light in nature if that. We're tracking that chance for late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Air quality values look good for Western WA and most of Eastern WA. And even though we're still seeing smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire near Yakima levels are at moderate for now, but that can change very quickly. We may see some of those air quality values dip back into the "unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in the Lower Columbia Basin this week before returning to green (good) again.

Portions of Puget Sound could see a little haze filtering back into the atmosphere Tuesday and Wednesday this week, especially the southeastern area of Pierce and Lewis Counties, but most of us won't notice a change in air quality.

Here's how Tuesday looks around 5pm.

Here's how Wednesday looks around 5pm. We see improvement for Western WA along with the Yakima Valley.

With a couple of disturbances moving through the area Thursday and Friday highs will suffer some, only making it to the upper 60s. The weekend looks more promising for plenty of sunshine and highs living in the 70s again.

Don't forget the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, and the Reign all play at home this weekend! Go Seattle sports!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast