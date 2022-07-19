Seattle weather: Highs in the mid 80s with cloudy start to the morning

Happy Tuesday! We made it into the 80s again! That marks the 5th time this year we've seen temperatures between 80-89. Our normal seasonal high for this time of year is 78 and jumps up to 79 tomorrow.

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies, although some areas will see some clouds with a little fog near sunrise at 5:33 a.m. Spots that may see fog are the coast, South Sound near Olympia and up to the north for places like Arlington. Fog will clear out pretty quickly for a mostly sunny day!

Highs Wednesday land in the low to mid-80s for the Central and South Sound with cooler temps to the north. Some of the warmest areas are the foothills, like North Bend near 90. And if you're looking for 60s, head to the coast.

Thursday offers brief morning clouds as a weak disturbance moves over the region. We'll see plenty of blues skies with highs cooling just a few degrees into the upper 70s right near average.

Onshore flow increases as this system slides across the region, so Friday looks a little cloudy out of the gate with midday clearing. We back temperatures off slightly for both Friday and Saturday with highs falling into the mid-70s.

Stronger high-pressure returns early next week. Right now, models have highs soaring into the upper 80s to near 90 for some! Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, & Central WA Forecast