Summer sun & heat today, cool down ahead

Another beautiful summer day here in the Pacific NW. If you loved yesterday, you'll like today too. Temps getting just a few degrees hotter yesterday, with many more towns and neighborhoods getting into the 80s Club today. Normal high is 77 and we hit that spot on yesterday at SeaTac Int'l Airport, our climate data point of reference. Today will likely be our 27th day of 80 or warmer this year, that's one above the average we typically see in the Seattle area.

We've got high pressure keeping us nice and dry and the next weather system to move into western North America is centered way up in northern British Columbia. The trailing front though will brush our region tomorrow and will help deliver a few more morning clouds and cooler ocean air into our area.

That will mean a return to more pleasant temps in the mid to low 70s. It looks like we'll stay dry this week with the exception of some pockets of coastal drizzle a few mornings. Even areas that start cloudy should clear out nicely each afternoon.

If you love the sun and heat, you're in luck too. By the end of the week, we'll start seeing temps back up towards 80 again.

-Tim Joyce