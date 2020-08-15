Summer still sizzling

Here comes the heat! After a pleasant Friday, we're gonna warm things up getting into Saturday. Abundant blue skies for 14 hours and 18 minutes on Saturday. Temps will be getting into the mid 80s for the Central Sound. Near 90 around Olympia and the South Sound.

High pressure ridge builds in more to peak our temps on Sunday. We've so far seen two days above 90. One on a Monday, the other on a Thursday-- given this summer is only a tad warmer than normal-- I could easily see this end up being the hottest weekend of the year. We've got an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday for almost all of Western WA. That weather warning is set to expire on Sunday evening around 9p.

Central / Eastern WA will get some intense heat too. Likely hitting near triple digits for Sun, Mon, and Tue. The number to beat in the record books for Sunday is 95 at SeaTac. So far I'm forecasting 94-- which was also our hottest day of the year so far on July 27th.

With this kind of hot weather heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both possible. Staying hydrated and preventing sunburn in a shady spot are the two best low tech ways to get your body to cool off naturally.

Advertisement

If you don't like the heat, you're in luck. This heat wave is short lived. We'll be back into the 80s by Monday. Cooler still in the middle of the week-- but only briefly.

We'll be back towards 80 by next weekend.

-Tim Joyce