Summer Sizzle this Week!

Summer across the Pacific Northwest continues this week. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. Our forecast will cool off a bit later in the week, but skies will remain very blue each day.

Our Sunday highs climbed into the mid to upper 80s for Seattle with Vancouver hitting 90! Hot! And if you jumped east of the Cascades the Tri-Cities saw a high of 100! With these above normal temperatures it's a good time to remember to practice water safety... wear a life jacket, use sunscreen and stay hydrated.

This week overnights will fall into the low 60s for most with plenty of opportunity for star gazing.

High pressure in place will help keep the marine layer from pushing inland for the first part of the week. Monday and Tuesday we can expect our warmth to kick up into the mid to upper 80s, some spots could push 90 away from the water.

By Wednesday we'll cool off a little, back into the upper 70s near normal at 77 for this time of year.

By later in the week our marine layer may deepen, causing some late night and early morning clouds. The cloud cover will burn off for very nice summer days ahead. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s inland, while the coast will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

Late next weekend we could jump up to near 80 again. Stay tuned!

Have a great week! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

