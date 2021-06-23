Summer sizzle heat this weekend with record breaking temperatures forecast!

Beautiful conditions across Western WA again today! Highs slightly above normal for SeaTac Wednesday… landing at 75! Average for this time of year is 72 and will jump up a degree tomorrow to 73.

As we roll into the weekend the extreme heat comes our way! Models are forecasting upper 90s to low 100s for Puget Sound! Yes, triple digits! This is why the Q13 Fox Weather Team is issuing Weather Alert Days Saturday and Sunday and extending into Monday.

And if you are curious about extreme heat records… here are some of the hottest days on record for SeaTac since 1960! And as far as the hottest temperature we've seen at SeaTac in June is 96! So, hitting 100+ will be a new record for the month!

The heat is not limited to Washington, we'll also see records shattered across much of the Northwest. Check out Sunday's forecast for these select cities, including Portland, Oregon!

An Excessive Heat Watch and Warning also being issued for Friday through early next week for record shattering highs in the upper 90s to 100+ across the state.

We finally start to cool down into the low 90s on Tuesday with upper 80s by Wednesday. Stay cool and don't forget to hydrate!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

