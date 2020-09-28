Summer-like week ahead in Western Washington

What a beautiful sunrise to kick off a summer-like week in Western WA!

Clear skies allowed temps to cool overnight some locations in the Sound woke up to chilly temps, in the low to mid 40s this morning. Sunshine this afternoon will warm us up into the lower 70s!

Warming trend will continue this week as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, especially by midweek where afternoon highs are expected to get close to 80!

Be sure to look to the north tonight for a sighting of the aurora borealis and send your pics!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim