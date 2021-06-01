Summer like warmth continues this week with cool and showery conditions for the weekend!

Feeling like summer for sure all around the Pacific Northwest again today! Highs soaring into the upper 70s, 80s and low 90s across Washington.

Overnight you may want to sleep with the window open as lows will land nearly 8 degrees above normal for this time of year. And over the next couple of days highs will stay above average.

Our summer like temperatures and beautiful blue skies all thanks to an upper ridge hanging out across the region. This forecast won't last forever! Mother Nature's sending her air conditioning our way as we push into Friday. A cool and showery pattern slides in just in time for the weekend with a chance for another damp system Sunday into Monday.

Showers hit the coast first late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We expect showers to let up as we move into Saturday evening inland. The coast and mountains will see more rain than the Central Sound. A brief break comes overnight Saturday into Sunday before the next upper level low moves into Western WA delivering showers that will linger into Monday for some.

Our gorgeous Spring skies keeping the roof open at T-Mobile Park as the Mariners host the Athletics tonight and Wednesday before they hit the road for Southern California.

This weekend we're keeping an eye on a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm to roll through Sunday! Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

