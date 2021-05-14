Summer-like warmth coming our way through the weekend with rain returning next week

Happy Friday, we made it to the weekend!

Sunshine and warmer temps the theme for the next couple of days. Highs will feel more like summer Saturday and Sunday just as they did Friday. Temps landing in the low to upper 70s south of Seattle with North Sounders seeing slightly cooler conditions in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s for most locations with 50 for the metro area. Some spots may wake up to patchy morning fog, like the coast and inland for the SW Sound. The low-lying cloud deck should lift pretty quickly to allow daytime heating to kick into full gear. A nice ridge of high pressure builds in across the NW that will block out any potential weather systems until later Monday when highs will cool into the upper 60s.

Here's a look at the weekend! Lots of sunshine and really warm highs make perfect conditions for all the sporting events going on Saturday and Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners' first pitch vs Cleveland Saturday at T-Mobile Park set for 6:10 p.m.

And just down the road, the OL Reign kick off from Cheney Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday against the NC Courage.

Plus, more game day action Sunday for the Sounders FC. The Rave Green host LA FC at Lumen Field with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

As we start the workweek clouds will increase late Monday as our ridge breaks down. Highs near 70. Overnight into Tuesday showers will start again and hang with us from the morning commute through the evening commute with rain letting up some after dinner. Highs fall to the low 60s.

Most of us will see showers from the get-go Wednesday with rain tapering off the late evening. Highs even cooler in the upper 50s only! Brr, this will feel chilly compared to where we were over the weekend.

Thursday, expect scattered showers throughout the day. Friday showers let up some, mainly sticking to the North Sound. Highs warm a couple of degrees into the low 60s both days landing about five degrees below average.

Have a great weekend all!

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast

