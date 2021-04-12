Summer-Like Temperatures Hit This Weekend

Happy Monday!

We reached a high of 54 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. I'm sure you felt that breeze too! It'll stick around in the forecast for the next couple of days then taper off. Lucky for us, the sunshine continues in the forecast along with warmer temperatures.

If you're looking to get outdoors tomorrow, here is a look at one of our hiking forecasts. You'll have plenty of opportunities to get outdoors this week if you can't make it out tomorrow.

Look at that temperature trend though! Woohoo! Low-mid 70s return making it feel more like summertime in the PNW. High pressure builds in allowing the temperatures to shoot up. I hope you're able to take advantage of the weather this week.

I wanted to break down your Saturday forecast. It'll be the warmest day this week and I know people are going to be out and about. Enjoy!