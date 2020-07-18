Summer heats up this week

We're in a stretch of nice summery weather, if you don't mind temps in the 80s.

More summer sunshine on tap for the second half of the weekend. A few places might see some brief morning clouds, like the coast and northern sound. Those places will likely see temps in the 70s. Where morning clouds stay away abundant sunshine and temps near 80 for the afternoon are in store. East of the Cascades, we'll see some 90s and maybe even close to 100 near the Tri-Cities.

A slow and gradual cooling in the evening with the sun setting right at 9p in Seattle. Overnight lows will end up in the warm low 60s. This can make for some uncomfortable sleeping conditions, especially if we see them for several nights in a row.

High pressure will continue to build into the West Coast and will boost our temps into the mid 80s for Mon/Tue. The hottest day this year so far was May 10th when we got to 87 degrees at SeaTac and we might get close to that. If that's a bit too warm for you, we'll see a nice marine push of cooler air off the Pacific Ocean for Wed/Thu. It'll also come with some longer lasting morning clouds, but I think this whole week stays dry around Puget Sound.

Temps should ramp back up as we get into next weekend. Enjoy!