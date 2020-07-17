Summer heat returns for longest stretch of 2020 so far

After a one day downturn, here somes some of that long-awaited summer heat.

Some morning clouds to start Saturday-- but a lot more blue sky than we saw on Friday. High temps getting up towards 80 around Puget Sound. We'll be near 70 on the coast and in the mid 80s east of the Cascades. A beautiful evening with slow gradual clearing and a sunset right around 9p. Overnight lows we'll see some clouds return well after midnight with overnight lows in the 50s.

Friday was a one day downturn in temps-- we'll rebound nicely as we get into the weekend. High pressure off-shore builds in to deliver some nice sunshine and more warmth. This looks to be our longest stretch of warmth so far this summer with several days getting into the 80s.

If mid to upper 80s on Tuesday is a tad too warm for your liking, Mother Nature delivers a push of cooler air off the Pacific Ocean for Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Should see good viewing conditions for Comet Neowise on Thursday night in the northeastern sky when the comet will be closest to Earth as it circles the sun. You don't wanna miss it, it'll be more than a thousand years before it comes around again.