Summer has arrived: sunny, warm days ahead in western Washington

Good Monday morning! What a beautiful sunrise to start the day off!

Today is the start of nice, sunny, warm days ahead! Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 73. It will be a great day to take your lunch outdoors or take the dog for a walk! Don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen.

We'll carry the sunshine into Tuesday and Wednesday and warm it up! Highs will be near 75 on Tuesday and 78 on Wednesday! If Wednesday's high verifies, it will be the first time we see above average temperatures this month! Finally summer is here!

There is a chance for showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We look to dry it out going into Friday and the weekend. Weekend temps will be summery in the mid to upper 70s!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim