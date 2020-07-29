Summer continues to roll on this week!

Another summer crowd pleaser today with blues skies for all and highs soaring well above normal. Most of us around Puget Sound were sat in the 80s while a few spots hit 90+! That's hot for Seattle standards, especially since the seasonal average is only 77 for this time of year.

So, good news - bad news for you.... If you like the heat then you are in luck! Tomorrow, highs push even warmer into the upper 80s to mid 90s. And for those of you, like me, who like a max high temp of about 85 on a summer day you'll have to wait until the weekend to see the cool down.

Thursday highs will climb near 88 for the metro with even more warmth for the foothills of the Cascades. Some places, like North Bend could see temps near 95. Be sure to hydrate, check on elderly family memmbers, neighbors, friends and pets... and keep the sunscreen handy!

Our temps drop into the low to mid 80s for Friday with the weekend bringing back the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine left in the forecast too. We may see a few morning/overnight clouds too.

Next week highs should be slightly below normal with a slim chance of a shower for Monday... but right now it looks like just drizzle. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin

Advertisement

__________________________________________________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FB: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

__________________________________________________________________________________