Summer conditions return this weekend!

We've seen a rough start to summer around the Pacific Northwest. We seem to be stuck in a pattern of showers and sunbreaks with cooler than normal highs. And today that was the case with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s all thanks to our stubborn cloud cover.

Tonight look for clouds to clear out with overnights in the comfortable zone, in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks pretty nice with blue skies Friday, after a few morning clouds burn off. Highs climb into the mid 70s near our average of 75.

Saturday more sunshine on tap. Temps land a degree or two warmer, but as we near the dinner hour clouds will increase a little for a chance of showers through overnight. Sunday starts off a bit cloudy with a few light showers. By midday expect some clearing for a nice afternoon/evening Sunday.

The start of the work week brings more of the same. Morning clouds with clearing to partly sunny skies. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s. Overnights drop to about 55 for most of us.

Later next week our ridge breaks down and we'll see a chance for a few sprinkles back into the forecast. Most days we'll see cloudy starts with some afternoon clearing and dry conditions. Highs drop to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

