Summer arrives Sunday and so does the heat for Western Washington

Today is the last day of spring and it will be a super nice weather day! A weak system is brushing us from the northwest. The main effect of this will be some high clouds and enough onshore flow to keep the temps in the comfortable range of mid 70s.

Tomorrow is Father's Day and Mother Nature is providing a terrific weather gift for all the dads. It will be sunny and warm, with highs around 80. Summer arrives at 8:32 p.m. – the Summer Solstice. It will be the "longest day of the year" with about 16 hours of daylight. Enjoy!

Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the upper 80s. The record at SeaTac Airport is 89 (set back in 1992) and we might get there.

The rest of the work week stays dry, mostly sunny, and warm-to-mild.

The big weather story for the U.S. is Tropical Storm Claudette, which made landfall on the coast of Louisiana overnight. There were wind gusts of about 80 mph. The center of the storm is now moving into Mississippi. It is weakening and will be a tropical depression soon. The storm has spawned some tornadoes and heavy rain, which is mainly to the north and east of the storm's center. This is the first tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. in the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Today is Juneteenth and also Free State Parks Day. Great weather for visiting one of our 140 state parks. Featured in this graphic is Larrabee State Park near Bellingham, which is our first Washington State Park!

