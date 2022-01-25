Stuck in the fog for a couple more days

Areas of fog are lingering in the Puget Sound area this morning, with another couple of similar days ahead.

If you're hoping for more sunshine, you're going to have to wait a few days. Today through Thursday will bring more of the same, with dense morning fog at times and mostly cloudy afternoons. Air quality could also be impacted at high pressure remains overhead.

I've got some good news! Tonight will bring the first 5:00 PM sunset of the year for Seattle. We will continue to gain 2.5-3.5 minutes of daylight each day through the month of February. 6:00 PM and later sunsets will begin in early March.

If you're looking for sunshine the next few days, you'll want to head to the Washington Coast or the mountains. The Cascades will be mostly sunny with highs around 40° the next two days.

We should start to break out of the fog on Friday and Saturday, bringing the area more sunshine. Starting Sunday, showers will return to the Pacific Northwest.

