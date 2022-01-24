Stubborn morning fog sticks around the next few days

Fog will linger in many areas the next few days as high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest.

Dry conditions will continue through the work week as a strong ridge of high pressure parks over the west coast. Some areas will break through the fog this afternoon revealing beautiful sunny skies, however some will stay socked in all day.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory this morning, and we could see that issued again over the next couple of mornings as fog takes hold again.

The Puget Sound area lowlands will see the longest lasting fog today, with areas along the coast and in the higher elevations looking more likely to see sunshine. The mountains are looking beautiful the next few days with mostly sunny skies.

We should begin to break out of this foggy pattern later this week as more typical January weather returns. The long dry stretch will continue through at least the first half of Saturday. It looks like rain and mountain snow is back in the picture starting at some point Saturday night or Sunday, but we'll have a better on timing as we get closer. In the meantime, enjoy this dry stretch!

