Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
3
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Stubborn morning fog sticks around the next few days

Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Foggy conditions for the morning commute

Monday is off to a foggy start and a dense fog advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound area.

Seattle - Fog will linger in many areas the next few days as high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest. 

Dry conditions will continue through the work week as a strong ridge of high pressure parks over the west coast. Some areas will break through the fog this afternoon revealing beautiful sunny skies, however some will stay socked in all day.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory this morning, and we could see that issued again over the next couple of mornings as fog takes hold again.

The Puget Sound area lowlands will see the longest lasting fog today, with areas along the coast and in the higher elevations looking more likely to see sunshine. The mountains are looking beautiful the next few days with mostly sunny skies.

We should begin to break out of this foggy pattern later this week as more typical January weather returns. The long dry stretch will continue through at least the first half of Saturday. It looks like rain and mountain snow is back in the picture starting at some point Saturday night or Sunday, but we'll have a better on timing as we get closer. In the meantime, enjoy this dry stretch!

