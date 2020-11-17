Expand / Collapse search

Strong winds in Bellingham produced large waves and caused power outages

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Strong winds rattle Western Washington

Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim has a look at windy conditions in the Bellingham area.

SEATTLE - Damaging winds in Bellingham produced large waves at Bellingham Bay and caused several power outages.

Check out the strongest wind gusts in Whatcom County today:
Sandy Pt. Shores: 67 MPH    
Ferndale: 60 MPH    
Bellingham Airport: 56 MPH         
Boundary Bay: 49 MPH          
Bellingham: 48 MPH           
SR 539/544 Lynden: 47 MPH          
1.7 NW Lynden (WA DOT): 45 MPH      
Chuckanut Village: 44 MPH    
Sumas: 42 MPH    

A tree brought down a powerline near an RV park in Sammish Hill. In all, there were 36 customers without power in the Bellingham area. If you see a downed powerline, do not go near it.

Assume the powerline is energized and stay at least 35 feet away and call 911 or the utility company.