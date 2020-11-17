Strong winds in Bellingham produced large waves and caused power outages

Damaging winds in Bellingham produced large waves at Bellingham Bay and caused several power outages.

Check out the strongest wind gusts in Whatcom County today:

Sandy Pt. Shores: 67 MPH

Ferndale: 60 MPH

Bellingham Airport: 56 MPH

Boundary Bay: 49 MPH

Bellingham: 48 MPH

SR 539/544 Lynden: 47 MPH

1.7 NW Lynden (WA DOT): 45 MPH

Chuckanut Village: 44 MPH

Sumas: 42 MPH



A tree brought down a powerline near an RV park in Sammish Hill. In all, there were 36 customers without power in the Bellingham area. If you see a downed powerline, do not go near it.

Assume the powerline is energized and stay at least 35 feet away and call 911 or the utility company.