Strong winds in Bellingham produced large waves and caused power outages
SEATTLE - Damaging winds in Bellingham produced large waves at Bellingham Bay and caused several power outages.
Check out the strongest wind gusts in Whatcom County today:
Sandy Pt. Shores: 67 MPH
Ferndale: 60 MPH
Bellingham Airport: 56 MPH
Boundary Bay: 49 MPH
Bellingham: 48 MPH
SR 539/544 Lynden: 47 MPH
1.7 NW Lynden (WA DOT): 45 MPH
Chuckanut Village: 44 MPH
Sumas: 42 MPH
A tree brought down a powerline near an RV park in Sammish Hill. In all, there were 36 customers without power in the Bellingham area. If you see a downed powerline, do not go near it.
Assume the powerline is energized and stay at least 35 feet away and call 911 or the utility company.