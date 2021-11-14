Strong winds and heavy rain through tomorrow

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:33 PM PST, Chelan County
32
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:40 AM PST until WED 5:55 PM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:13 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:32 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:04 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:14 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:13 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:28 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:21 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:11 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Clallam County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, San Juan County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast

Strong winds and heavy rain through tomorrow

By
Published 
All Local
FOX 11

Seattle - Happy Sunday!

It's been a windy and sloppy day across the region. High wind warnings have been issued for parts of the North Sound and along the Coast. These warnings will go into effect for the North Sound tomorrow. The high winds will ramp up late tomorrow morning with sustained winds between 35-45 mph. This could be damaging because wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph for parts of the area. Widespread power outages are possible so be vigilant!

In the meantime, wind advisories remain in effect across the lowlands. It will be windy through the night and gusts will exceed 40 mph at times.

As the *Weather Alert Day* continues tomorrow, heavy rain will also be a factor. This has already caused multiple flood warnings to continue this evening. We're even looking at some historic river flooding across the North Sound. Rain totals will range between 2"-4" for most of us across the lowlands with isolated areas ranging between 4"-6" (mainly north).

As the rain continues to accumulate, the landslide threat elevates. The ground is very saturated and so our risk for mudslides and landslides continues. Use caution while you're out in this weather and pay attention to your surroundings.

It was a warm and muggy one for us today as temperatures peaked in the lower 60s. That was near our record high of 65 degrees. When the rain increases tomorrow, the temperatures will drop! This will be a bit of shock to those who are going to be out during the day. It'll be warmer in the morning than on your commute home as the temperatures fall into the 40s during the afternoon. 

This chilly weather will be greeted with some sunshine on Tuesday! Make sure you watch out for those overnight lows though. They'll fall into the 30s and we'll get close to freezing Wednesday morning!

I wanted to leave you with a quick look at our snow levels. As the temperatures drop tomorrow, so does our snow level! We could see some nice flakes across the passes Monday night - Tuesday morning. 

Stay safe out there and use caution while out and about!