Strong storm to impact Western Washington starting Sunday night

A strong storm will impact the Pacific Northwest starting Sunday night with gusty wind, heavy rain, significant mountain snow, and high surf.

Headlines

A strong spring storm will hit the Pacific Northwest tonight through Tuesday morning.

Rain will become more widespread today and intensify overnight. The heaviest rain will fall between 10:00p-6:00a in Western Washington. We are not expecting widespread flooding in the area, but flood-prone rivers like the Skokomish could reach flood stage.

Wind gusts will be strong tonight through Tuesday. Impacts will be greater in the north sound areas and on the coast.

We could see 1-2 feet of snow (closer to 1 foot at Snoqualmie Pass) and low visibility due to wind at the pass level through Tuesday.

Monday could bring isolated thunderstorms to the area with a mix of sunshine and showers.

High surf is expected along the coast today through Tuesday. This will not be a good three days for clam digging.

Rain continues to move into Western Washington this afternoon. Expect it to become more widespread and pick up in intensity as the day goes on.

South winds will also be picking up this afternoon. In the north sound and on the coast, gusts could reach 45-55 mph. For the central and south sound, we could see gusts up to 40-50 mph. High wind watches and advisories are in effect for many locations in Western Washington.

Snow levels will be in the 3,000 to 4,000 feet range today, but later tonight snow will drop below pass level. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades. One to two feet of fresh powder is expected with poor visibility. Travel will be very difficult over the passes tonight through Tuesday morning.

After some morning showers on Tuesday, things will start settling down. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with warming temperatures. Highs could top out close to 70 degrees in some south sound locations Thursday. Light showers return to the area Friday and Saturday.