Strong easterly winds in the foothills Thursday

Offshore flow will bring strong easterly winds to the western Cascade foothills and western Whatcom County Thursday, but everyone in Western Washington will be under sunny skies Wednesday afternoon.

Some areas dealt with persistent morning fog, but sunshine will prevail today with high temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western Cascade foothills and western Whatcom County. The Fraser Valley Outflow has already sent gusts into the 40-50 mph range this morning.

It has been incredibly dry the past ten days. November is Seattle's wettest month of the year on average and this kind of dry stretch is highly unusual. Last November we already had seven inches of rain up to this date.

The dry stretch will likely continue through Sunday night, but Thanksgiving week is looking very wet. A weaker system will hit on Monday, with a more organized system set up for Tuesday bringing more rain to the area. Wednesday, we could see an atmospheric river setup, bringing heavy widespread rain to the area. Stay tuned!