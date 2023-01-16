Seattle weather: Stray showers, cloudy skies for MLK Day

The weather should hold up nicely for most activities recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. However, a few communities could see showers. Tuesday night to Wednesday looks soggier for many places in Western Washington. We'll enjoy a drying trend late Thursday and Friday.

Seattle, Everett and Tacoma will be mainly shower-free today. Bellingham, the South Sound and the coast have a better chance for light showers.

Remember that a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County until further notice for minor flooding.

Highs the next several days will reach the upper 40s. Tuesday evening to Wednesday will feature a surge of lowland rain and mountain snow. Tuesday night to Wednesday may also be windy for some, particularly for the typical areas (e.g. the coast, the Salish Sea and the North Sound). However, winds don't look like a big deal.



Thursday will be mostly dry. There could be a little lowland rain and mountain snow going into Saturday. Sunday may be drier.



This weekend, we have to watch for king tides around the region. Right now, this doesn't look like a major flooding event, but this bears watching going forward. Stay with us for updates!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)