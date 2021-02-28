Stevens Pass to close Monday morning for 'extensive avalanche control,' longer-than-normal closure expected

US 2-Steven's Pass will be closed starting 9 a.m. Monday due to "extensive avalanche control," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Because there is expected to be so much snowfall, WSDOT said the closure will last longer than normal.

The highway will be closed in both directions from milepost 58 (Scenic) to milepost 80 (about 19 miles west of Leavenworth), according to WSDOT.

WSDOT said they will reassess the Pass by 1 p.m. Monday.

The Stevens Pass ski resort is closed for the day. Those who purchased lift tickets will be refunded.

Check for changing pass conditions here.