Seattle weather: Staying mainly dry through Thanksgiving

Wednesday afternoon will bring a nice mix of clouds and sunshine as thousands of Washingtonians hit the roads for Thanksgiving.

After a few light showers this morning, Western Washington is back to dry weather through Thursday. Highs today will be close to average for late November.

Thanksgiving will bring some morning fog and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Friday, the rain returns. Expect showers, cooling temperatures, and dropping snow levels in the mountains.

We could see a quarter to a half inch of rain Friday with drier weather expected by Friday evening.

Snow levels will drop sharply Friday, down below Snoqualmie Pass. That means, anything that falls the second half of the day Friday could be in the way of snow on all of our mountain passes.

Looking ahead, Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring more light showers, but most of Sunday and Monday looks dry. We will be keeping an eye on Tuesday as temps drop in the lowlands. Mixed showers are in the forecast for now, but this will be something to watch as we get closer.