Seattle weather: Staying dry through Wednesday with rain Thursday into the weekend

Happy Tuesday! After several communities woke up to a rain and snow, we're forecasting a partly cloudy, mainly dry day! Highs will run cool, only landing in the low 50s.

The average temperature for this time of year is 57.

The upper level trough that has been hanging out over Western Washington moves off to the east today – allowing a weak ridge to build over the West Coast.

By the evening commute, we may see a few showers to the south and over the mountains, otherwise our Tuesday is pleasant.

Highs around the region land in the low 50s with upper 40s through the foothills of the Cascades.

This evening the sun will set at 7:43pm.

Wednesday is mostly dry under cloudy skies with rain looming in the Pacific.

We expect rain to move inland after dinner Wednesday night, and continue to spread inland overnight into Thursday.

Winds will become gusty at the coast and inland at times out of the south-southwest.

As this Spring system brings in a decent amount of rain, we're keeping an eye on the Skokomish River in Mason County.

As rain becomes heavy at times over the Olympic mountains, the river will be forced to rise quickly with potential flooding Thursday night into Friday. Stay tuned!

Highs warm into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend, with warmer temperatures continuing through the start of next week before cooling off some.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday looks wet at this point.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

