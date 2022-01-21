Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:58 AM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
4
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:55 AM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Staying dry through the end of January?

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon on tap for Friday

We will dry out once again Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making this the third weekend in row with no rain.

SEATTLE - A long stretch of foggy and sunny weather is on the way for Western Washington. In fact, we might not see rain until February! (Of course, that forecast has plenty of time to change :))

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s today. While we're waking up to cloudy skies, increasing sunshine is expected this afternoon. Enjoy the lovely weather!

This weekend also looks fabulous. You can plan on morning fog and afternoon sunshine both days. The mornings this week will be very chilly. Check out the overnight lows in Seattle! Some spots in Puget Sound could be even cooler. Keep in mind: starting Sunday (and continuing through much of next week), there could be some freezing fog in places – especially for the South Sound. Drive carefully; freezing fog is famous for creating slick spots on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. 

We're staying dry, foggy and sunny this week due to high pressure. There may be some lower air quality at times due to smoke from wood-burning stoves. If you have asthma or other respiratory problems, make sure to check conditions and the forecast. 

I'm hoping air quality won't be too awful, but know that's something we'll watch closely this week. Otherwise, I hope everyone can get outside this week to enjoy the beautiful weather!

Take care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram