Staying dry through the end of January?

A long stretch of foggy and sunny weather is on the way for Western Washington. In fact, we might not see rain until February! (Of course, that forecast has plenty of time to change :))

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s today. While we're waking up to cloudy skies, increasing sunshine is expected this afternoon. Enjoy the lovely weather!

This weekend also looks fabulous. You can plan on morning fog and afternoon sunshine both days. The mornings this week will be very chilly. Check out the overnight lows in Seattle! Some spots in Puget Sound could be even cooler. Keep in mind: starting Sunday (and continuing through much of next week), there could be some freezing fog in places – especially for the South Sound. Drive carefully; freezing fog is famous for creating slick spots on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.

We're staying dry, foggy and sunny this week due to high pressure. There may be some lower air quality at times due to smoke from wood-burning stoves. If you have asthma or other respiratory problems, make sure to check conditions and the forecast.

I'm hoping air quality won't be too awful, but know that's something we'll watch closely this week. Otherwise, I hope everyone can get outside this week to enjoy the beautiful weather!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

