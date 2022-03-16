St. Patrick's Day forecast: Showers return and increase throughout the day

What a beautiful day! We reached a high of 53 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Expect dry conditions tonight as the clouds build once again. Overnight lows (like this morning) will fall into the upper 30s nd lower 40s. Expect a cool start to your St. Patrick's Day!

The cloud cover will be heavy throughout the day tomorrow with highs reaching into the lower 50s. Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

Temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. The cloud cover will be thick, and showers will begin across the NW of the region (Coast, strait, and North Sound) in the morning. They will track eastward and encompass Western Washington.

Now, these showers will be lighter than what we just experienced with those scattered heavy downpours yesterday.

Here is a look at our FutureCast showing the rain increase across the area around 3pm tomorrow:

Rain chances will continue in the forecast, but our best shot for accumulation will take place late Friday an into Saturday morning. This will quickly move through our area and we'll clear out Saturday afternoon. Spotty to scattered showers continue after that but rain totals will be "low".

In fact, the precipitation outlook for the next 6-10 days is the drier side. We're currently sitting at 2.03" of accumulation for the month of March. Let's see what unfold over the next week!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast. Take a look at those 60s late in the week!! Woohoo!

Have a good one!