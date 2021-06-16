Spring will end in the NW with sunshine and warmth

Today is our transition day to a warmer and drier weather regimen that will take us right through the last days of spring and right into summer.

Morning clouds will part for afternoon sunshine with temps in the seasonal mid to low 70s. 71 is average for this part of late June. Some high clouds work through today, but more of the raw blue sky variety of sunshine for the middle of the week thanks to high pressure sitting over the Pacific NW.

We continue to warm each day into the weekend. With temps in the afternoon warning to near 80 by the summer solstice on Sunday.

This time of year we have the longest days of the year in the northern hemisphere-- and the days are longer the further north you are. For Seattle this means we get 15 hours and 59 minutes of daylight around summer solstice. The new season officially begins in our time zone at 8:32p on Sunday. Enjoy! -Tim Joyce