Spring sunshine making a return through the first part of the weeken!

Spring living here in the Pacific Northwest! Really pretty conditions coming our way as we sail into the weekend as a ridge builds into the area. Overnight a few clouds will filter back inland with temperatures landing in the mid 30s to low 40s. Spots that could see cooler temperatures are the usualy suspects, like Lacey, Olympia, Chehalis. Clouds will lift and we'll see clearing pretty quickly through the morning commute!

Friday tops out near normal in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase as we push into Saturday night with rain and wind back in the forecast early Sunday into overnight Monday. Winds could get a little gusty by Sunday afternoon for most of Western WA. Look for sustained winds out of the south south west 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35 at times.

Not only will we see rain and wind for the lowlands we may just see some wet snow mixing in early Monday morning for the higher elevations with snow levels dropping to 800-1,000ft Monday.

Winter keeps living on for the mountains too! Anywhere from 6-12" will fall Sunday to Monday over the Cascades. Know the roads before traveling!

Tuesday - Thursday at this point looks pretty dry. We may see a few pop-up showers during the day Tuesday, otherwise really nice spring conditions with highs climbing through the week into the upper 50s to low 60s! Enjoy the sunshine!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

