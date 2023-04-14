Seattle weather: Spring showers return this weekend into next week

A beautiful end to our Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s up and down the I-5 corridor.

Clouds will increase as we move into the overnight hours. Temperatures land near normal in the low 40s with dry conditions.

Showers hit the coast first Saturday morning as a front pushes onshore. Showers march into Western WA by Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday cool into the low to mid 50s.

T-Mobile Park might see a roof closure as showers will roll through during the game against the Rockies. Dress warm as temps cool into the upper 40s the 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

And just down the road at 7 p.m., the OL Reign open up the 2023 season at Lumen Field. As of now, our futurecast models are showing a dry kickoff with some scattered showers throughout the match against Wave FC from San Diego. #GoOLReign

Plan on a sloppy Sunday for sure as a deep trough pushes inland followed by a cold front.

The coast will become wet and windy first with the heaviest showers moving over Puget Sound by midday. South winds are breezy for Seattle too. Highs cool into the upper 40s.

The work week starts out a bit showery at times with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday as we start to dry out. Temperatures slowly warm back into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

