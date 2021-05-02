Spring Showers Return

Happy Sunday!

We reached a high of 62 degree this afternoon and it turned out to be a beautiful day. Right on point with our normal high temperature this time of year, but we all know it can't last forever. Temperatures take a dive tomorrow and we'll briefly return into the 50s.

Here is a look at your forecast for the next few days. As the temperatures drop tomorrow, shower chances return. As the rain tapers off, temperatures increase again. Look at Cinoc de Mayo! 70s make a comeback in our forecast as we dry out.

I wanted to share the timeline of the rain tomorrow. Notice the timestamp in the next three graphics. It'll give you an idea of what we can expect throughout the day.

Most of the rain tomorrow will be light and spotty. We're talking less than .10" of accumulation.

Have a good one!