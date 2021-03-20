Spring showers and mountain snow with more rain on Sunday

Happy first day of spring! The equinox will bring equal amounts of 12 hours of daylight and darkness today and then, longer days after today as we head towards the Summer Solstice!

*SPRING SEASON OUTLOOK*

It looks like it will still be sweater weather for Western WA as we're expecting below average temperatures over the next three months. The rest of the country will see above average temps! When it comes to the precipitation outlook, we're expecting equal chances of below or above average rain.

Speaking of rain, expect rain at times in the lowlands today. A convergence zone will set up in Snohomish and King counties, and periods of heavy rain is expected this afternoon and evening. There will be a break in the rain late tonight through the overnight hours.

Advertisement

Our next system arrives Sunday morning for the coast and spread inland throughout the day bringing another round of rain. When it comes to weekend snow, the passes can pick up 2"-4" inches today (snow level 2,500'). Snow totals shoot up Sunday and an additional 4" of snow accumulation is expected. Ski season is still going strong! Snow levels will drop to 1,000' briefly Sunday and flakes are possible in the foothills early Sunday. No accumulation is expected.

Lingering showers are possible Monday morning. Tuesday looks to be dry. Our next system on Wednesday and early Thursday will bring lowland rain and mountain snow. A ridge will dry us out Thursday and Friday... and looking long-range, fingers crossed the ridge is strong enough to keep dry conditions into next weekend!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim