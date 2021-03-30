Spring living around the Pacific Northwest with warmer temperatures on the way!

What gorgeous conditions throughout the Northwest! We're tracking more sunshine and warmer highs for Wednesday!

High pressure will remain the driving factor to our beautiful forecast through mid-week. Wednesday's high will jump a few degrees into the low 60s.

Then, our nice ridge will start to break down allowing more clouds to push inland for filtered sunshine Thursday into Friday. We may see a few scattered showers along the NW Coast too on Thursday morning and again another chance for isolated showers as we start Friday. Highs will hang in the low to mid 50s.

Looks like rain totals for the month of March will come in under where we normally sit for the 31-day stretch.

Advertisement

Easter weekend brings us mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. We rebound Monday/Tuesday with a little more sunshine for all with highs near average.

Have a great night! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecst



* Eastern WA Forecast