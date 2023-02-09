Spring-like Thursday for Western Washington

It is going to feel more spring-like around Western Washington Thursday with afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures, but it will be short lived as the rain returns Thursday night.

After some early showers Western Washington will see parting afternoon skies and mild temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Seattle had a rollercoaster January with a very warm start to the month, followed by a chilly second half. Temperatures have stayed somewhat normal over the past week.

Warmer temps and dry weather won't last long. After dinnertime tonight, rain will move back into the area with breezy wind at times. The good news is that most of the rain will be out of the area by the Friday morning commute.

This system will also bring some snow to the Cascades. Snow levels will drop to about 3,500 feet tonight and down to 3,000 feet Friday. A few inches of fresh snow is expected at White and Stevens Pass late tonight with a couple of inches for Snoqualmie Pass Friday.

If you plan to head somewhere in the Puget Sound area to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, be prepared for a few showers. It will be more dry than wet and cool with highs in the mid 40s at kickoff.

Looking ahead, I don't see any major storms heading our way, however Monday will bring breezy wind and rain. If any showers linger into early Tuesday morning, we could see a brief rain/snow mix in the lowlands.