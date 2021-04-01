Spring is here in full swing with sunshine for Friday then rain showers return for Easter weekend

Happy Thursday! Temperatures jumping above normal again today. Highs around the Central Sound climbing to near 60. While folks to the north saw cooler highs in the mid-50s with low 60s for places like Kelso, Vancouver, and into the Rose City.

Tonight lows will fall off into the mid to upper 30s with Whatcom County one of the warmer spots in the low 40s.

Our ridge helped clear skies and gave us those above normal highs the last couple of days, is moving east and as it does that opens the door for a weakening front to move in sprinkling a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning for some areas. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with highs cooling off a bit into the low to mid-50s.

Rain chances increase as we push into Easter Weekend. A front will approach the area Saturday and by the evening showers will start to fall. Rain will hang with us through Sunday mid-day.

So, if you're planning on that traditional Easter Egg Hunt you may want to wait until the afternoon when showers start to taper off. Temps will cool too, only climbing into the low 50s. Normal for Sunday is 57.

Here's a look at the timing of our weekend system.

We start the first full week of April dry with highs in the mid-50s, but by mid-morning Tuesday some areas will see scattered showers. By the afternoon most of the shower activity will hang south near the WA/OR border and over the Cascades. Wednesday those showers will mainly fall over the mountains again with highs slightly cooler for the lowlands in the low 50s.

Thursday looks dry under mostly cloudy skies with a few areas to the north seeing scattered showers with highs in the low-50s.

Have a great night all!

~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast

