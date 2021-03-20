Spring is here and we're seeing showers through the start of the work week!

Highs today struggled to get into the mid 50s, except south for Kelso, who hit 55. Most of us saw upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and we'll be even cooler for Sunday as the next system delivers more rain.

Rain will start from the north to the south tomorrow and by lunch time rain will be widespread with plenty of mountain snow. Showers will start to diminish by Monday morning for a partly sunny afternoon.

The Cascades are under a "Winter Weather Advisory" above 3,000ft until 11am Monday. We could see up to 10" of new powder to give a nice little Spring snow refresher the resorts. Snow levels will remain near 2,000ft through the first part of the week. Driving conditions could be tough at times. Make sure you know the roads before you head over the mountains.

Advertisement

Rain will taper off into Monday to just scattered showers falling off to the south. Just a chance for an isolated shower Tuesday. The coast and mountains will pick up more rain than the lowlands. High run cool those days in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Tuesday, a ridge will start to build back in for mostly dry days with periods of showers like, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Skies stay mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs warming back to near average in the mid 50s. Some models have Friday and Saturday trending warmer and drier, while other runs show more fronts moving into the region. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

* Eastern WA Forecast