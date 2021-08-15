Spotty Sprinkles Tomorrow!

Happy Sunday!

The "cooldown" will continue in the forecast as temperatures return into the 70s by tomorrow! We've been on a steady decline over the last couple of days and we reached a high of only 82 degrees this afternoon.

Overnight lows will drop, and we'll see those 50s back in the mix for most of us! The clouds will roll in and an isolated sprinkle will be possible across parts of the coast as the cold front approaches the area.

Here is at tomorrow's forecast:

The sun will be out at times but you'll notice the clouds building and the cooler weather arriving.

Have a good one!