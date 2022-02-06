Spotty showers return tomorrow morning.

What a day! The warmth of the sun felt magical as highs peaked around average (50 degrees). The dry weather will briefly be put on hold, as we get ready for a weak system to trigger spotty showers. We'll have to dodge some patchy fog until it arrives. The showers will kick up early tomorrow morning along with the wind speeds.

Most of the steady showers will develop along the foothills. The rest of the area can expect isolated to spotty activity.

Most of the action will take place in the morning. It should taper off in the afternoon, but be on the lookout for the convergence zone in the afternoon.

We're not done with the fog as high pressure makes a return to the forecast. This will allow for more mild weather too!

Enjoy and have a good one!