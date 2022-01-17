Spotty showers return in the forecast

What a day! We woke up to fog, saw sunshine, and ended the day with spotty showers. Temperatures topped out in the upper 40s (48F) making for a warmer day and I don't think any of us were complaining.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-lower 40s tonight. Spotty showers will continue through the night and hang around tomorrow.

A trough has triggered the showers tonight. They will continue on and off through the day tomorrow before a new frontal system hits us later in the week.

The clouds will clear later in the week and the fog will return. Temperatures will be comfortable this week with overnight lows dropping by the weekend.

Have a good one!