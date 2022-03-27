Spotty Showers on your morning commute

What beautiful Spring day! Highs peaked in the lower 60s (63F) as the sun peaked through the clouds. Temperatures will remain above normal tonight as temperatures bottom out in the mid-upper 40s. Mainly cloudy skies will continue tomorrow morning along with some spotty showers and fog.

.

The clouds will break for sunshine tomorrow afternoon for some of us as temperatures rise. Typically, we're in the mid-50s this time year (56F) but we'll rise above that into the upper 50s. Here is a look at your forecast:

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday as we get ready for a new frontal system. This will trigger showers, but sun breaks will still take place.

Have a good one!