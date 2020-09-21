Spotty showers and sunshine today, more rain on the way

Happy Monday morning! Check out this gorgeous sunrise on this last day of summer!

A shower or two is possible this afternoon with a weak system offshore, but I do think most of Western Washington will be dry today. Expect morning fog and clouds to gradually clear and high temps near 70 degrees.

First day of Fall is on Tuesday at 6:30am and it's going to feel like it! Partly sunny and cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s. After that, Mother Nature is wasting no time getting into the fall season! A stronger system arrives Wednesday, bringing gusty conditions and rain through at least the first half of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim