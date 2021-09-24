Split weekend ahead; Saturday sun, Sunday rain

Today and tomorrow will feel like summer, even though it's early fall. Expect sunny skies this afternoon and tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Normal this time of year is 69.

Sunday, rain returns. And it will be about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 60s.

Monday will feature rain at times and it will be even cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Roof closed for the Mariners.

Tuesday will also feature rain at times and it's unstable enough that we could get an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will top out only around 60.

Wednesday looks showery with highs in the low 60s.

We'll finish September on Thursday with rain likely.

Yep – it's fall in the Pacific Northwest.

With sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. What a delightful photo of one of the youngest 12s with her bulldog!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott