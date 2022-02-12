Sparkling sunshine this weekend, rain by Valentine's Day

Enjoy our glorious sunshine this weekend! Rain returns just in time for Valentine's Day.

Fog is clearing across Western Washington. Highs are expected to boost to the 50s in Puget Sound. The 60s are even possible for some along the far Washington coast! Dazzling sunshine is on tap for today.

Over the higher elevations, we're forecasting dry weather this weekend. Even though it's been quite some time since we've had fresh powder, today's weather will still be a treat for skiers and boarders. Soak up the gorgeous views if you're heading to the ski resorts!



By Monday, some light snow is possible for the mountains. Right now, I'm forecasting anywhere from one to four inches of snow for the passes. Keep in mind: that forecast could change. Stay with us!

Early tomorrow, there could be spots of freezing fog (mostly outside of Seattle, probably focused over the South Sound). There will be scattered lowland rain showers and light mountain snow on Monday. Tuesday could offer freezing fog, but dry weather will stick around through Thursday. Friday, showers may return.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend! We're so thankful for your viewership. Soak up the sunshine while we have it :)



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

