Southern Resident Orca That Carried Her Dead Calf For 17 Days Is Pregnant Again

Two southern resident orcas are expecting! One of them is J35, widely known as Tahlequah, who carried her dead calf for 17 days covering more than a thousand miles two years ago. Her tour of grief captivated hearts throughout the world.



"It's quite exciting because this is the first we heard this year of any of our Southern residents being pregnant," said Wildlife Biologist Bob Hanson with NOAA Fisheries, Northwest Fisheries Science Center.



Scientists discovered J35 was pregnant again using images from a drone.



"Aerial image of her in September 2019 versus now and you can see that particularly after the dorsal fin she's wider. Usually when they fatten up they're more evenly distributed," said Hanson.



J35 is not the only mother to be. Scientists found a second southern resident orca is also pregnant. It's welcoming news for the endangered species because every successful birth is hugely important for recovery. Hanson says successful births are not always guaranteed because of lack of prey, toxins and contaminants, vessel noise, and their small population size.



It's hard to tell how far along the orcas are but the gestation period is 17 months. Scientists are working to increase salmon production so the orcas have plenty to eat. They're also urging us to do our part.



"Try to do things that would not be polluting the environment because the other aspect is having high quality prey with relatively low contaminants in the prey," added Hanson.