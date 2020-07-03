Some stubborn AM clouds for Independence Day

We like to joke that summer doesn't officially begin in the NW until the 5th of July. Some years it's not a joke though. Some stubborn morning clouds for Saturday with maybe some drizzly spots or some showers in the mountains. Historically the 4th of July in Seattle sees rain about 27% of the time-- so getting away with just some clouds we're not doing too bad. More sun in the afternoon than we saw on Friday and slightly warmer as well.

Sunday looks like the clouds break earlier and more of us will get into the 70s. As we check out next week, there's another weather system that could bring a slight chance of Monday showers with a better shot for some light precipitation on Tuesday. Later this coming week, that summer sun should return and seasonal temps in the 70s too. Enjoy!

-Tim Joyce